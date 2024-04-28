Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $683,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $12,504,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:CBOE traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 515,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

