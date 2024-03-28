Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 310.63

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.91).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.41) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,401.72). Company insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 265.70 ($3.36) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.41. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.40 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

