BWS Financial Raises Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Price Target to $120.00

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLNE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Talen Energy Company Profile

TLNE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,376. Talen Energy has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

