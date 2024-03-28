Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,739,818. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

