Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 104.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,523.64. 2,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,632. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.52. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,242.01 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.