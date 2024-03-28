First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

