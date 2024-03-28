Next Level Private LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

