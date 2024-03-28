Courier Capital LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.