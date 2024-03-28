SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $204.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $204.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

