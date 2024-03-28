ACT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,026 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

