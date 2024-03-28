Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.