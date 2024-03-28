Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.