Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the February 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 671,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.72. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,492.01% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

