CPA Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

