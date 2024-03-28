Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 360,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FQAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.