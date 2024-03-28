Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,183,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,125. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

