Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMBOY remained flat at $18.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
