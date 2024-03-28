Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMBOY remained flat at $18.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.