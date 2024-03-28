Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.34. 2,207,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,955. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $379.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.18.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.