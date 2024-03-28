Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

IDKOY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.