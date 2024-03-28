Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
IDKOY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
