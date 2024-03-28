IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 225,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 262.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

