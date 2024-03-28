Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PAUG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,756 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

