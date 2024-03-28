Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $480.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average of $429.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

