Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,082,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 44.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $455,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,735. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

