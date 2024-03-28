Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Price Performance
Tantalus Systems Company Profile
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantalus Systems
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.