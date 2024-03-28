Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Tantalus Systems stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.80. 122,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24. Tantalus Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

