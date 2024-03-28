Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,515 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 2.1 %

RPM International stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

