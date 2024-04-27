General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $320.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.63.

NYSE GD opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 129,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 36,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

