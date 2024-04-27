StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVI. Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

