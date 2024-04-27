StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVI. Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada
In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.