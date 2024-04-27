Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.04) to GBX 965 ($11.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pearson Stock Down 0.5 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,046.50 ($12.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,003.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 968.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,339.62%.

Insider Activity at Pearson

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £2,177.70 ($2,689.85). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

