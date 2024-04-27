Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 580 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
