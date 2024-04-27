Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 580 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 443 ($5.47) on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 452.50 ($5.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market cap of £619.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,926.09, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

