Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$111.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.18. The company has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

