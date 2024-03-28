JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.31. Approximately 757,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,601,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

