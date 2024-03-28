JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.31. Approximately 757,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,601,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.