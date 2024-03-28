Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lands’ End

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.