ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. William Blair began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAN opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.