MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $1,822.23 and last traded at $1,839.00. 1,305,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,248,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $965.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,256 shares of company stock worth $84,789,498. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

