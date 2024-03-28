Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,287,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,724 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $32.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $835,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

