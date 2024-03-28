McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.41

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.41 and last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 13897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0586045 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

