Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 90.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
EVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 143,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,704. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
