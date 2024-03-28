Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 90.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

EVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 143,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,704. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.