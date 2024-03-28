BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BABB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.08.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

