ABCMETA (META) Price Down 2.8% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $457,436.51 and approximately $2.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00015881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,747.53 or 0.99874551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00142564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $19.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

