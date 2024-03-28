Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.16. 1,132,831 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

