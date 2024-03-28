Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

