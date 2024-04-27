Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $683,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,494,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

