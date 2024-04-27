Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,591 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 112,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $61.66 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

