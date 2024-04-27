Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,934 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

