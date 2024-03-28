Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.