Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

