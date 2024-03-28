SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
SPSC stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.