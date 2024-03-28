SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

