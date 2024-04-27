Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

