GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $165,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

