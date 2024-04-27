764 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 1.3 %

Equifax stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

